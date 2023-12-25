King Charles III poses during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace on December 7, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

The King will thank the people of Britain and the Commonwealth for their support in his coronation year during his second Christmas address to the nation.

The monarch, who will deliver the annual royal message at on Christmas Day at 6.50pm NZT, is expected to speak about the highlights of 2023 in a statement of hope and gratitude.

In line with the coronation theme, “Called to Serve”, King Charles will give thanks to those who have served their communities.

Reflecting on the year, which included a major food waste project and an environmental speech to world leaders at Cop28, the King is likely to heap praise on all those who have cared for others.

Sources dismissed claims that he will deliver a political message about climate change activism, suggesting he will be more likely to acknowledge people who care for the planet among other volunteers and dedicated workers.

The pre-recorded address will see the King speak from a standing position in the Centre Room of Buckingham Palace, famous as the place where members of the royal family gather ahead of their palace balcony appearances for major moments in the monarchy’s calendar. It overlooks the Queen Victoria Memorial and the Mall.

It suggests the King will touch on memories of his coronation day, when thousands of well-wishers assembled under the palace balcony to welcome a new reign.

He is also likely to refer to current affairs and the challenges facing the public in a message intended to bring together viewers of all ages, religions and classes.

The broadcast will include a living Christmas tree as the backdrop, the first time one has been used. From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations, including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper. It will be replanted after the broadcast.

King Charles in his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Photo / AP

Resting on a table to the King’s right is a potpourri bowl with gilt metal cover, believed to have been acquired by George IV in the 19th century. The circular tazza-shaped bowl of Japanese lacquered wood with gilt bronze mounts is held by the Royal Collection Trust.

Last Christmas, speaking less than four months after his mother’s death, he urged the public to find hope at a time of “great anxiety and hardship”, when some were struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”.

Then, NHS staff, teachers and public sector workers were singled out for recognition at a time of widespread industrial action over pay.

He thanked members of the public for their “deeply touching” messages and cards of condolence, as well as their “love and sympathy” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 last year.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” he said. “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

The royal family follow the German tradition of exchanging presents on Christmas Eve, and will be seen walking at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The King intends to follow the habit of his late mother in leading the family to greet members of the public on their way to and from church on Christmas morning.

