King Charles talks to members of the public after attending a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photo / Getty Images

The King and Queen greeted members of the public as they attended the Christmas Eve church service at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The King, wearing a long tweed coat, waved at well-wishers as he walked towards St Mary Magdalene Church. He and the Queen, who was dressed in a long black wool coat with a black hat, smiled warmly at the assembled crowds.

Princess Anne, dressed in a red coat and hat, and Sir Tim Laurence, her husband, joined the couple for the service.

The royals will attend a special service at the church on Christmas Day, and will spend that day and New Year’s at Sandringham House.

The King and Queen arriving for a Christmas Eve church service at Sandringham. Photo / Getty Images

It is thought the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children will join the King and Queen on the Norfolk estate over the Christmas period.

Queen Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles, 48, and his sister Laura Lopes, 45, have been invited for Christmas at Sandringham for what is thought to be the first time.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham with Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Lawrence. Photo / Getty Images

The royal family continue their festive traditions throughout the period, laying out presents on a table on Christmas Eve and then exchanging them during teatime.

Sandringham was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite retreat at Christmas. The estate, covering 8000ha, was bought for Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark shortly before their marriage.

Those who gather at the church to greet the royals often give them Christmas cards and gifts. Last year, one well-wisher gave Prince Louis a feathered Santa toy.