Charles’ former butler sheds light on the King’s state of mind amid difficult times. Photo / AP

King Charles is reportedly “frustrated” with the state of the monarchy, his former butler reveals.

The royal, 75, was forced to press pause on much of his plans for the monarchy after he was diagnosed with cancer last month.

Just a few weeks later, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealed that she, too, was battling cancer.

Due to two senior members of the Royal family undergoing cancer treatment, the Firm has been experiencing a big reshuffle.

“Behind closed doors, it’s all a bit of a muddle,” says Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles for seven years before he was King, according to The New York Post. “Obviously, the king is trying to get better, that’s going to be the big focus.”

“I think Charles will find it very frustrating that he’s not able to work as much, I can believe that — I know what he’s like, he’s a workaholic,” Harrold reveals. “I’m sure that will be frustrating.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton met before she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in a video. Photos / Getty Images, AP

With both Charles and Kate taking time off, “the monarchy is working at 50 per cent capacity right now,” Harrold shares.

“Even though you have all the other royals standing in, it’s not the same,” he goes on. “I can imagine it’s a bit of a nightmare behind closed doors for the actual Firm as such.”

“The face of the monarchy at the moment is not how it should be,” the royal expert added.

While it was first reported that the Princess of Wales would return to royal duties after Easter, it has now been made clear that Kate won’t return to royal life until her doctors give her the thumbs up.

The mum-of-three stepped away from public engagements in January after it was revealed that she had undergone abdominal surgery.

Middleton then began chemotherapy at the end of February after post-operative tests and results revealed that she had cancer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photo / Getty Images

“Kate previously spoke about coming back to work in spring, but there were talks of her not appearing at the Trooping of the Colour, so maybe we’re looking at six to nine months until we see her back in action,” Harrold shared with The Post.

“Once she’s had her treatment, there’s going to be a recovery period, but Kate will be keen to be getting on with stuff as soon as she can.”

While Kate continues to rest and undergo cancer treatment, the palace has reported that Prince William will continue with his official royal engagements.