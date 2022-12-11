For the first time in his role as King, Charles has released a Christmas card, sharing a photo of himself with Camilla, Queen Consort, taken just a few days before the death of the Queen.
As the new monarch looks ahead, Camilla is seen smiling at Charles during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on September 8.
Released by the Palace and taken by award-winning photographer Samir Hussein, the pair look fittingly festive with Charles sporting a red and green tie and Camilla in the same yuletide shades in her jacket, its lapels and what appear to be feathers in her matching hat.
The pair, then still titled Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, attended the Highland Gathering event to celebrate traditional Scottish dance and music and watch competitors take part in events such as the hammer throw, caber toss and a tug-of-war.
The royal couple has shared festive cards in years past to the delight of royal fans.
In 2015 a relaxed Charles and Camilla posed arm in arm in a country setting.
And in 2019 they shared a shot of arguably their coolest moment ever: Driving a vintage MG and wearing matching black sunglasses.
The festive season will also see Christmas cards released by the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine as well as, no doubt, former senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.