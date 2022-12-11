The photo chosen for King Charles III and the Queen Consort's 2022 Christmas card. Photo / Samir Hussein via AP

The photo chosen for King Charles III and the Queen Consort's 2022 Christmas card. Photo / Samir Hussein via AP

For the first time in his role as King, Charles has released a Christmas card, sharing a photo of himself with Camilla, Queen Consort, taken just a few days before the death of the Queen.

As the new monarch looks ahead, Camilla is seen smiling at Charles during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on September 8.

A view of Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort's 2022 Christmas card released on Sunday and taken in front of a Christmas tree at Clarence House, London. The photograph of the royals was taken at the Braemar Games in early September by Samir Hussein. Photo / AP

Released by the Palace and taken by award-winning photographer Samir Hussein, the pair look fittingly festive with Charles sporting a red and green tie and Camilla in the same yuletide shades in her jacket, its lapels and what appear to be feathers in her matching hat.

The pair, then still titled Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, attended the Highland Gathering event to celebrate traditional Scottish dance and music and watch competitors take part in events such as the hammer throw, caber toss and a tug-of-war.

The royal couple has shared festive cards in years past to the delight of royal fans.

In 2015 a relaxed Charles and Camilla posed arm in arm in a country setting.

My favourite Christmas card of King Charles III & Queen Camilla (then Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall)

- 2015 pic.twitter.com/7IepQ8jV1d — Royal Watcher (@WindsorDynasty) December 11, 2022

And in 2019 they shared a shot of arguably their coolest moment ever: Driving a vintage MG and wearing matching black sunglasses.

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 🎄



The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/ed7iVYY72L — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 20, 2019

The festive season will also see Christmas cards released by the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine as well as, no doubt, former senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.











