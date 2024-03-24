A message from Catherine, Princess of Wales. Video / The Prince and Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her father-in-law King Charles had an emotional conversation over lunch just hours before she went public with her cancer diagnosis.

According to the Sun, Kate wanted to speak with the King about his own cancer diagnosis and how he was coping with it. He travelled from London for a private lunch with his “beloved daughter-in-law” on Thursday.

They reportedly spoke about the video announcement, in which the Princess of Wales admitted the diagnosis had been a “huge shock”, but she was “going to be okay”.

A source said the meeting between them was “highly unusual”.

“The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer. They would have had lots to discuss and share, because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis.

“The King left his lunch feeling very emotional,” the source added. “They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.”

“There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and [they] can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”

The King was aware of Kate’s diagnosis before he made the trip to see her.

She and her husband Prince William have taken several weeks off from their royal duties to spend time with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

She was first admitted to hospital for surgery on January 16, then spent 13 nights there. It’s now been confirmed tests following her operation found she had cancer.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy. The video announcement came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. Photo / Kensington Palace

The princess has explained she took time to heal from surgery before starting preventative chemotherapy at the end of February, when her disappearance from the public eye sparked countless conspiracies about her health and whereabouts.

Kate’s video message was shared on Friday night, with the princess telling the world she was “getting stronger every day”. She’s been recuperating at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with her family.

It’s been confirmed the Waleses will not appear at the Easter Sunday Service at St George’s Chapel this weekend, though the King and Queen are expected to attend.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Easter service this weekend, though Prince William, Princess Kate and their children will not appear. Photo / Getty Images

The couple have asked the public for privacy as they navigate Kate’s recovery and spend time with their children during the school holidays. Kate’s statement came at the end of the school term, with her children due to return to school on April 17.

Following the Princess of Wales’ news, a statement from Buckingham Palace said, “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

“Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.

“Both Their Majesties will ­continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”