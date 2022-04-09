Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show 'The Kardashians'. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have finally stepped out for their first public event together, looking every bit the loved-up couple as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Pete, 28, was seen opening the car door for Kim, who emerged dressed in a skin-tight silver dress by late designer Thierry Mugler that celebrated her famous curves, accessorised with a statement silver choker and her hair pulled back in a glamorous up-do.

The comedian wore a relaxed-fit black suit with a white T-shirt and sunglasses, walking slightly behind reality TV royalty Kim, 41, at first as they entered the premiere for her family's new show, The Kardashians, set to air on Hulu later this month.

It comes after reports Davidson met Kim Kardashian's kids for the first time this week.

The Saturday Night Live star was seen driving around in a pink Moke car with Kim's eldest child, North West, 8, pictured in the front passenger seat, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, was also spotted sitting in the vehicle.

The couple have been dating since October but they are understood to have delayed him meeting the billionaire's four children out of respect for their father, Kanye West.

It is not known if Pete has met Kim's other children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian recently told US broadcaster Robin Roberts in an upcoming sit-down interview that she is "at peace" with Pete following her tumultuous split from Kanye.

"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said, ahead of the premiere of their new reality series The Kardashians, which airs locally on Disney+ from April 14.

"Obviously I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Meanwhile, Kanye, 44, is reportedly seeking treatment for mental health issues and has pulled out as a headliner of Coachella.