Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kim Dotcom shares health update, reveals 50kg weight loss after major stroke

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kim Dotcom says he has lost 50kg since the stroke that left him in a wheelchair. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Dotcom says he has lost 50kg since the stroke that left him in a wheelchair. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Dotcom says he’s turned a corner on his health, claiming he’s shed half a quintal of weight and is slowly regaining strength one year on from a life-changing stroke.

The German billionaire, 51, suffered the stroke in November 7 last year, just months after Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith ordered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save