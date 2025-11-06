“My balance needs to get better. Feel like a drunk. I have never been drunk in my life.
1 year anniversary of my stroke. I had a Fergburger (no top bun), fried chichen with fries and a salad at night, every day. Lost 50kg. My balance needs to get better. Feel like a drunk. I have never been drunk in my life. I need the wheelchair less and less. My speech is still…
“They still want to extradite me. Let’s see if the PM [Christopher Luxon] takes my peace offer. If not I will ask you for your help.”
Dotcom thanked his family, healthcare workers and rehabilitation experts for supporting his recovery.
“My gratitude to you,” he signed off.
Dotcom first revealed he had become wheelchair-bound some two months after the stroke.
“Sorry, I have some memory loss and speech impairment issues,” he wrote on X.
“I’m working on my recovery from my stroke. Please pray for my family and I.”
In July, Dotcom gave a separate update on his recovery, revealing he could walk occasionally and “use the toilet and shower again”, although he again expressed concern over cognitive issues.
After his stroke, his long-term lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, said the health scare had “been very serious”.
“We honestly did not know whether he would survive or what that looks like.”
Dotcom’s stroke came long after warnings about his fragile health. In 2018, he revealed his health “isn’t the best after six years of stress” and he had been asked to stay close to Auckland for monitoring.