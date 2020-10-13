Khloé Kardashian shares big Kiwi business move in Instagram post

Kardashian confirmed the business move on her Instagram this morning. Photos / Supplied

Reality television star Khloé Kardashian has today taken to Instagram to confirm her big Kiwi business move with New Zealand founded collagen brand Dose & Co.

In a post to her 122 million fans, Kardashian shared what's been going on behind the scenes and why she's so excited about partnering with the brand as global spokesperson and investor.

"These last few months I've been working on something special. Introducing @doseandco. I am so proud to be the new global spokesperson and brand partner of these incredible collagen blends, which have become such an important part of my daily routine," the post read.

Kardashian also shared a series of Instagram stories talking about her journey to partnering with the brand founded by Kiwi siblings Libby and Ryan Matthews.

"Anyone who knows me knows I've been an advocate of taking collagen for a long time now. I wanted to find a way I could help offer the benefits of collagen to more people at affordable prices.

She continued: "I was looking into brands and speaking to experts around the world when I discovered Dose & Co. I fell in love with the ingredients, the results and the vision. And that's when I knew I had to be part of this brand."

Kim Kardashian was one of the first to share her support for the big move. Photo / Instagram

Sister Kim Kardashian was one of the first to share her support, commenting on the post: "Wow I NEED."

Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented: "I need this stat!"

Kardashian's supportive best friend Malika Haqq commented on the post: "Yay! Amazing KK."

Other celebrities congratulations came from Australian influencer Elle Ferguson, friend of the family Jonathan Cheban, fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons and infamous celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

The social media post marks the launch of the brand to the US market from today.

And the Kardashian effect appears to have already kicked in, with the Dose & Co's Instagram followers now growing in the thousands by the hour. The account jumped from 58,000 to over 62,000 followers in the first hour following the post.

Speaking exclusively to the Herald, who broke the story on Monday, Kardashian said: "I can see why Kiwis have such an amazing reputation because the Dose & Co team has been working so hard to make our US launch a huge success."

The parent company of Dose & Co, Zuru Edge, made contact with Kardashian with the help of their global content creative director Steven Fernandez, who got the product to Kardashian to try.

Zuru co-founder Nick Mowbray said that it was Kardashian who then started the conversation that led to the global deal.

Khloe shared how similar her and Libby's journies had been. Photo / Instagram

"The deal came about very organically. With all our Zuru Edge brands, the priority is finding authentic partners who share the passion for what we do. We sent Dose & Co to Khloe, she tried it, reached out to us and we started a conversation," Mowbray told the Herald.

Mowbray labelled the partnership "a dream", saying that the star has been instrumental in the US launch, set to take place this week.

"Khloe has always been a dream of ours, because of her ability to connect with fans on a very authentic level. People trust her and they admire her when it comes to beauty, health and wellness. What's impressed me has been Khloe's level of involvement and attention to detail launching this brand; it hints of a very long and fruitful relationship together," said Mowbray.

The brand was founded in 2019 by qualified naturopath Libby and her brother Ryan Matthews. However, the deal with Kardashian was beyond what the siblings ever thought was possible when they launched their passion project.

"When I started Dose & Co I would never have dreamed of a partnership with someone like Khloe, but it's a testament to the product and New Zealand's reputation for creating disruptive brands," said Libby.

"Having worked with Khloe, I've been so blown away by her passion and work ethic when it comes to making a difference. She really believes in Dose & Co and the difference collagen can make to new mums like her and I."

After becoming a mother, Libby was inspired to create a range of eco-conscious collagen products that promote holistic health from the inside out, something which appeared to stand out to Kardashian.

"Libby gave birth to her daughter around the same time I gave birth to True and we both found collagen to be hugely helpful in the stages of post-pregnancy. Libby and I bonded over this journey and I loved how she was on a mission to make premium collagen accessible to more young mothers like us," Kardashian shared.

The star shared that she wanted to make collagen accessible at affordable prices. Photo / Instagram

"I've always been really passionate about health and fitness and working with Libby and Dose & Co has reinforced my love for the wellness category. I'm fortunate that I have a platform where I can share the things that have helped me and enrich my life with others. This has been a really engaging process and I'm excited for the consumer response to the launch," the reality star revealed.

Today, collagen remains one of the fastest-growing wellness categories globally, estimated to be worth over $5.25 billion is set to reach $8.1b by 2027.

"Over the next few years our emphasis is on growing the brand internationally. It's been an incredible ride so far and who knows what the future holds, but right now our focus is making Dose & Co one of the world's largest brands in the health and wellness category," said co-founder Ryan Matthews.

Dose & Co will be available in Target, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon stores across the US before the end of the year.

"However, we plan to announce plenty more partners in 2021," Mowbray added.