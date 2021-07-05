'Honestly, I've gone to hell and back,' says Katie Price.

Katie Price feared she would "die" after her cosmetic surgery.

The 43-year-old star has confessed she felt like a "monster out of a horror movie" after waking up from her latest round of plastic surgery but she was just desperate to get the "old Katie" back.

She said: "Honestly, I've gone to hell and back, it was horrific - 'Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie.' I just thought, 'This is it, I'm going to die.' I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll. I've woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I've got cat's whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!"

Katie wanted to have surgery as she feared she had "let herself go" in lockdown.

Katie admits her fiance Carl Woods was "upset" after seeing her post-surgery. Photo / via Instagram

She added: "Every day I'd look at myself and just think, 'Jesus Christ, I let myself go'. I couldn't run and all I was doing was eating. Everyone knows I didn't look like I used to any more, I've never been this fat! I want people to know why I've done what I've done. It's not

because I'm unhappy, I've never been happier - I'm in a loving relationship. But I just want the old me back."

Katie, who rose to fame as a UK glamour model, admits her fiance Carl Woods was "upset" after seeing her post-surgery.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: "Poor Carl said it was the worst thing he'd ever seen — he thought I was dead ... He said there were loads of tubes and he was upset as I looked completely helpless. He said it was like watching a piece of meat being carved up.

"But I'm loving it. I can't see a difference yet as everything is still so swollen but I had my hair extensions done there too and now I'm feeling like the old Katie."