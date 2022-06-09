Kate Middleton surprised Sam Ryder at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Eurovision star Sam Ryder had an unexpected meeting with Kate Middleton.

The singer, who performed at the Party at the Palace concert during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, visited Buckingham Palace after his performance and came face to face with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Speaking to People Magazine, Ryder said he was meeting the palace staff when he was given the opportunity to meet a member of the royal family. "We were fist-bumping and saying 'hello,' then one of them said, 'Have you ever met a member of the royal family before?'" the singer continued, "I said, 'No.' And they said, 'Do you want to change that right now?'"

Within seconds the star who rose to fame on TikTok in March 2020 was standing next to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Ryder recalled his meeting with the royal and gushed over her kindness.

"I said 'hello' to Kate, and she was asking about the performance," adding, "She is so kind and said that the royal family had all been supporting me for a while and all throughout Eurovision".

The duchess joked that someone would have to "hoover" up any sparkly stones that may have fallen from Sam Ryder's outfit. Photo / Getty Images

But the meeting wasn't entirely formal and the duchess gave the singer a glimpse of her funny side.

Ryder revealed the pair had a playful moment when the duchess made a joke about his outfit.

"I was wearing my stage suit and me and Kate were joking that someone would have to hoover up [vacuum] a few of my stones the next morning because they'd probably be falling off as I was walking around."

The star was surprised once more when Princess Beatrice came over to talk to him.

"She was just so lovely and encouraging and supporting. And just generous with her kindness."

Ryder's performance at the Jubilee show comes after he finished in second place in Eurovision with a score of 466 points. Giving the United Kingdom its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in two decades.