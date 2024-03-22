Princess was admitted to the London Clinic in January, three months later she formally confirmed her diagnosis. Photo / AP

The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative treatment, Kensington Palace has announced.

In a short video filmed in Windsor on Wednesday, the Princess said that it had been discovered following tests after her major abdominal surgery in January.

She said that it had initially been thought that her condition was non-cancerous.

In her statement, she added that she wanted the timing of her announcement to be right for her family and that while it had been an “incredibly tough few months”, she is “well and getting stronger every day”.

Here is the series of events that led up to the Princess’s announcement and every statement about the Princess’s health.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Photo / AP

December 25, 2023

The Princess of Wales attends Christmas service at Sandringham alongside the Prince of Wales, their three children and other members of the Royal family. This is the Princess’s most recent public appearance.

January 16, 2024

The Princess is admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone and undergoes major abdominal surgery. The news is not announced by Kensington Palace until the next day.

January 17, 2024

Kensington Palace announces that the Princess is recovering from a planned operation at the private clinic. Aides say her condition is not cancer related but do not specify what surgery it is, only saying it is a successful major abdominal surgery. They say she will remain in the private hospital for 10-14 days and will be away from public view until “after Easter”.

Buckingham Palace announces on the same day that the King will be treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

In this photo released on February 23, King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite at Buckingham Palace on February 21, 2024 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

January 29, 2024

The Princess and the King are discharged from the hospital on the same day. While the King is photographed leaving with the Queen and waving at well-wishers, the Princess is not pictured. Kensington Palace says she is “making good progress” and will continue her recovery at home.

February 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace announces that the King has cancer and is undergoing treatment.

March 22, 2024

The Princess announces that tests after her major abdominal operation in January found that cancer had been present. She says she is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

In a video message, she says the news has come as a “huge shock” but that she is “getting stronger every day”.



