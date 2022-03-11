CBS had promised Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan would be a "bombshell", and they did not disappoint. Video / CBS

Kate Middleton will "not forget" how she was treated by Meghan Markle but will be friendly when they reunite, a royal expert claims.

It has been a year since Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan said her sister-in-law made her cry in the days before her wedding.

Rumours had been swirling that Meghan made Kate cry over the flower girl dresses, so Oprah asked her about it, to which she said: "the reverse happened".

Meghan said "everyone in the institution knew" the story in the press wasn't true. She would not go into further details about what happened because Kate had apparently apologised and Meghan said she forgave her.

"She's a good person. If you love me you don't have to hate her, and if you hate me you don't have to love her," Meghan said.

It is thought that Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, could go to the UK in the summer to take part in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – meaning Kate and Meghan would come face-to-face.

According to royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, Kate will be cordial but not forget what went down.

"The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that," she told The Mirror.

Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Harpo Productions

"Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her. But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance.

"If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry.

"Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same."

The Oprah interview is expected not to be forgotten by the rest of the royal family either.

Meghan claimed there had been conversations with Prince Harry about what colour skin their unborn son Archie would have, and "what that would mean or look like".

But the family member who had made the comment was not named.

She also said her mental health suffered while she was living in the UK and that she was not given the help she needed when she reportedly felt suicidal.

The Queen issued a statement in response to the shocking interview at the time, saying "recollections vary".

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."