Kate Middleton chats with children at the Chelsea Flower Show in England. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton chats with children at the Chelsea Flower Show in England. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, turned down a request by a group of school children to sign their picture while she was on a surprise visit at the Chelsea Flower Show in London this week.

According to People magazine, the mother-of-three joined a group of about 100 school kids for the Children’s Picnic as well as taking a tour of of the garden show.

But it was during a session with a group of children identify bugs and beetles that the princess had to politely decline a seemingly innocent request from some little ones.

When they asked Kate to sign their sketches, she was allegedly overheard saying:

“I can’t write my name, but I can draw.”

Instead she proceeded to draw pictures for a trio of excited kids: a flower for a 7-year-old girl named Ruby, a pond surrounded by plants for another and a tree for a third child.

Asked why she couldn’t sign her name, she explained, “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

The Daily Express has previously reported that members of the royal family are advised to avoid signing their name for autographs to avoid the potential of forgery.

Instead, the likes of Prince William and his wife, Kate, allow for selfies with enamoured royalists during walkabouts and certain public events.

The Princess of Wales poses for a selfie with an adoring fan. Photo / Getty Images

The move is understood to be a relaxing of a former rule stipulating against photos being taken with members of the public.

During the princess’ visit at the flower show she also revealed her son, Prince Louis, is busy with his own cute gardening acitivity at school: growing beans.

“Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers,” she told a group of children.

She also went on to tell them something she’s advocated for in previous outdoor settings with little ones: the benefits of spending time outside in nature.

“It’s so good for our bodies and our minds.”