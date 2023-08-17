The future Queen was the subject of an unexpected report – and a candid snap confirms it. Photo / AP

The future Queen was the subject of an unexpected report – and a candid snap confirms it. Photo / AP

Kate Middleton has appeared in a candid snap only a few days after rumours swirled that she was secretly partying with friends at a British music festival.

The future Queen seemed relaxed and cheerful as she sipped on a cocktail and chatted with her pals at Houghton Festival in Norfolk, England, wearing a casual, black off-the-shoulder top and sneakers last weekend.

Kate was photographed by a fellow concertgoer without her knowledge, who allegedly shared the image with friends.

It was then spread on social media by Twitter user @JazzWild_ on Tuesday, with with the caption: “One of the boys snapped Kate Middleton @ Houghton.”

While the rumour that the Princess of Wales attended the “very classy, upper-class” 24-hour dance festival seems random, it was held on the estate of her longtime pals, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, whom she had been having dinner with prior.

What’s more, it was allegedly another guest’s idea to head over and join the fun, not Kate’s, according to The Standard.

Kate Middleton shows unusual flash of skin during dressed-down music festival outing. https://t.co/mMOj8a8RKa pic.twitter.com/U2IfZTaKlk — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2023

“Kate was hesitant, but eventually agreed and attended with a large security detail,” an insider told the publisher, adding that she was spotted “ordering spicy margaritas and eating affogato throughout the evening.

Another source spoke to the Daily Mail, revealing that Kate was “nervous” about attending the festival.

“After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,” the insider told The Standard.

“Catherine was nervous about the idea, but after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

Houghton Festival was first started in 2017 by DJ Craig Richards and is, to this day, the UK’s only 24-hour music festival.

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday and sees crowds of up to 12,000 people in attendance. 200 performers grace 13 stages throughout the event.