It's understood the Princess of Wales attended the Houghton Hall festival with a heavy security presence. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly secretly partied at a music festival last weekend.

The mum of three, 41, is said to have danced at the Houghton Hall event after dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose.

The couple’s stately home in Houghton Hall hosts the festival on its 400ha.

A source told the Daily Mail: “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival.

“Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

The upmarket Houghton Hall festival is billed as Britain’s only 24-hour music festival and was created by DJ Craig Richards, who launched the event in 2017.

More than 200 artists performed on 13 stages from Thursday to Sunday, with music playing somewhere on the Houghton Estate site at all times.

More than 12,000 revellers were estimated to have attended.

Catherine is not known to have previously attended a festival, but is famed for her love of dancing.

While still known as Kate Middleton, she was pictured attending a roller-disco with friends who included the jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in 2008.

The Mail alleges a Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment on her apparent festival visit.

It added that Prince William, who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Catherine, may have been on a grouse-shooting trip with friends.

The Mail reports: “Catherine’s lively night out is just the latest example of the warm friendship between the future king and queen and the Cholmondeleys, nicknamed the ‘Turnip Toffs’, who live just a few miles from their Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.”