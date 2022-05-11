All in a day's work: Kate Middleton cracks a tricky crossword puzzle for a student. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has revealed a hidden talent as a cruciverbalist - a person skilled at crosswords - after a student implored the duchess to help him crack a tricky puzzle in the middle of a royal walkabout.

According to the Times, during a University of Glasgow visit, 21-year-old Jack Baird caught the duchess' eye when he waved a crossword from the newspaper at her, hoping she could help him with a royal-related question.

Baird, a statistics undergraduate, told the Times he was stuck on "seven down": Two words and five letters with the clue, "sovereign's annual allowance".

While he was pretty sure he had the first word correct, he was certain the duchess would know the answer in full.

He handed her the paper and after a moment she told him "Civil List".

Baird said the duchess was "very excited. It didn't look like she was going to get it for a moment .. She looked thrilled. I think she thought 'I wouldn't live this down if I get this wrong'."

Friends of the student revealed Baird is a crossword fiend who often takes puzzles to nightclubs.

Reportedly "chuffed" by the duchess' contribution to the puzzle, out of the Times2 non-cryptic version of the Jumbo Crossword, Baird plans to frame the page.

In addition to her on-the-spot wordsmithing, the duchess and Prince William's visit to the university included a half-hour session with students and professors discussing mental health support, particularly during Covid lockdowns and exam times.