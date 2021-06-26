Kate may not attend unveiling of Princess Diana statue by William and Harry

Prince Edward admits Prince Harry and Meghan situation is "difficult for everyone". Video / CNN

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, may not attend the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.

Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the ceremony in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, next week but the event has been downsized because of Covid-19 lockdown rules, the Daily Mail reports.

Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not travel to London with him from California as she has recently given birth to their second child.

According to Kensington Palace, Harry and William will be joined by Diana's close family, the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.

It's expected the siblings will walk together to unveil the statue before giving separate speeches.

Harry is staying with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where he is quarantining for the required five days before being tested for coronavirus.

The ceremony will mark the first time Harry and William have been together since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Simone Simmons, the late princess' trusted psychic and friend, recently said the princes had pledged to keep their mother's wishes.

In an updated edition of royal historian Robert Lacey's book Battle of Brothers, Simmons says Diana – who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 – told William and Harry, whom she shared with former husband Prince Charles: "You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends. And never let anyone come between you."