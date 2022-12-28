Influencer and swimwear company CEO has responded to negative comments over a video where she danced in front of her stepdad in a bikini. Video / tiktok @karinairby

An influencer and business owner has hit back after a clip of her dancing in front of her stepfather was labelled “disturbing”.

Karina Irby, who lives in Queensland, posted a TikTok video that saw harsh comments pour in.

The 32-year-old is known for sharing “real” photos of her body with her 1.2 million followers, and regularly calls out “trolls” who make nasty comments about her natural figure.

In the clip, the Moana Swimwear founder dances to Britney Spears’ hit song Work B***h while wearing one of her own bikinis.

Her stepfather, also in swimwear, is behind her while she dances to the song.

But the clip was widely criticised, prompting Karina to respond, telling news.com.au she thought the blowback was “stupid”.

Karina Irby has responded to comments labelling a recent video ‘disturbing’. Photo / Instagram

“No matter what you do on social media these days, someone will always find a way to bring you down, or in this case, project their insecurities or issues upon you,” she said.

“But, in this case, the facts are pretty simple. My stepdad and I have a great, normal relationship.

“We both have a good sense of humour and like to do stupid things to make others laugh.”

The social media star went on to explain she “lives in bikinis” because she owns and runs a swimwear business – calling any suggestion her outfit was “inappropriate” ridiculous.

“It’s a hot Australian Christmas and our family spent it by the pool, hence the swimwear,” she said.

“This kind of stuff is like water off a duck’s back to me. If you don’t read the comments, they don’t exist.

“But I do find it kind of funny – and a little bit sad – that so many people are spending their festive season getting angry on the internet when they should be having fun with their family.”

The swimwear designer has said the backlash is ‘stupid’. Photo / TikTok

The video that saw Karina in hot water showed her dancing in front of her stepfather, wearing a pair of Speedos in swimwear, as he tinkers in the kitchen.

He then turns around when he realises she is behind him and asks: “What the f*** are you doing?”

He shakes his head and laughs at her antics as she bops around to the music.

Some have taken the video, which has garnered 440K views and close to 350 comments, at face value.

“Love your videos Karina, and lovely to meet your stepdad. Sorry, TikTok is full of weirdos,” one social media user commented.

Another said: “LOL, that’s hilarious. I can’t believe (some) people are not seeing this for what it is – a bit of fun.”

One added: “How dare he ask questions, he’s wearing the uniform.”

But, others said the video was “inappropriate”.

“As if you do [that] in front of your stepdad. REALLY,” one person asked.

Another said: “Who could possibly feel comfortable dancing like that in a bikini in front of their stepfather?”

One said: “I find what you are doing in front of him and the way he looks at you mildly disturbing.”

Karina tied the knot in November. Photo / Instagram

The backlash comes after the 32-year-old tied the knot to her husband Ryan Jones in November in a picturesque beach wedding in Bora Bora where she wore a skimpy two-piece cossie.

“Just married … island style!” she wrote alongside a photo of their first kiss as husband and wife. And it couldn’t have been more perfect.

“Marrying your best friend in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.”

The owner of Moana Bikini rocked a bandeau top with racy cutouts across her bust with a pair of revealing G-string bottoms in a bridal white colour.

She paired it with a sheer sarong as well as a giant flower crown in an array of tropical colours.

Karina’s new husband also rocked a flower crown, though opted for a casual cream shirt and short combo for their nuptials.

The pair had arrived by canoe to the private island where the ceremony was held, which was followed by a beachside reception complete with a firework display.