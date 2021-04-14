'Just shut up': Australian TV host blasts Meghan over Prince Philip leaks

Australian TV host blasts Meghan Markle over reason why she didn’t choose to attend Prince Phillip’s funeral. Video / Sunrise

An Australian television host has slammed Meghan Markle, urging the Duchess of Sussex to "shut up" after the royal's friends revealed the real reason she was not attending Prince Philip's funeral.

Markle had not travelled to London because she "doesn't want to be the centre of attention" at the service, her friends reportedly said.

After the story aired on Channel 7's Sunrise, host Edwina Bartholomew told viewers "that just really gets my goat".

"I've reserved judgment about those two for quite some time, but if that is true, it just makes me so angry.

"I still liked Harry and Meghan, I just, I just feel I've turned now."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the pregnant Duchess of Sussex had been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK for the funeral.

But a friend of the actress said the Duchess was concerned she would steal the spotlight at the televised service, which would be held in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

"Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral," the friend told Mail Online.

Edwina Bartholomew said she wished Markle would "just shut up" while the royal family grieved the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

"If she had gone, there would have been a lot of attention on her and it would have distracted I think," she told viewers.

"But just for them to say that out loud ... just go with the Palace line would you? For once!"

Meghan attracted worldwide attention after her explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March where she said she experienced suicidal thoughts over how she was treated after marrying Prince Harry.

It widened the rift between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace following their decision to quit the royal family.

In the interview, Meghan also spoke of the anguish she felt over discussions about her son's skin colour to the decision that he would not get a prince title.

Prince Philip reportedly described the interview as "madness", according to royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, and regretted his grandson's decision to quit the royal family.

Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9.

Meghan and Harry were criticised for their initial statement in response to Prince Phillip's death.

"In loving memory of his Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921–2021. Thank you for your service ... you will be greatly missed," the statement read.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday at a small private service at Windsor Castle.