Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Joan Collins on Dynasty, innocence, smouldering and just getting on with it at 88

7 minutes to read
Collins has struggled to escape typecasting in her career, but shrugged it off. Photo / Ryan Pfluger for The New York Times

Collins has struggled to escape typecasting in her career, but shrugged it off. Photo / Ryan Pfluger for The New York Times

New York Times
By Alexis Soloski

The actress (don't call her an actor, please) reflects on her seven-decade career, predatory Hollywood and why sometimes it's better not to relive the past. By Alexis Soloski.

"I'm not a bad girl," said Joan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.