Jana Hocking on 'Skirt Club' for women keen to explore sexuality

Jana Hocking got an unexpected invite from an ex. Photo / Instagram

OPINION:

About a year ago, an ex-boyfriend popped back into my DMs. It was a fairly boring break-up, and we had remained friendly. So, it wasn't unusual to hear from him. On this particular day, however, his text genuinely took me by surprise.

He explained that there was an exclusive private party happening the following weekend and he really wanted to go. The only problem was, to be invited, he had to bring a woman. He offered to pay for my entry fee, which was quite expensive, and even take me on a shopping trip to find an appropriate outfit.

This is a guy who would wriggle his way out of a paying for sushi, and now all of a sudden he wants to drop a thousand dollars for me to go to a party with him?!

Sensing trouble, I prodded him with more questions. Well … what kind of party is it? What would be deemed an "appropriate outfit"?

He coyly explained that it was actually a swingers party, but like … you know … a really fancy one!

Now, I'm not going to lie … for one brief second, I was intrigued. Mostly because the party he was talking about has a really strict entry criteria. In fact, it's famous for hosting parties around the world that have included some rather well-known names. Saucy celebrities, shall we say.

However, as I was not looking to "spice up my relationship" because, to be fair, I wasn't actually in one! I politely declined but asked him to tell me all about it once he found someone to go with him.

It got me thinking though, why is it that we're so intrigued by parties that are exclusively out-of-bounds?

I remember going to a Logies after-party one year early in my career and seeing a popular newsreader doing shots of tequila at the bar with a Home And Away actress and thinking to myself "Oooh scandalous!" Oh Jana, so young and naive.

So when a friend mentioned to me recently that she was going to a new underground, very private party next month called Skirt Club, I had to know what it was.

Turns out, it's a genius concept developed in the UK by founder Genevieve LeJeune, who was interested in exploring her bisexuality in a private environment, away from the clubs and bars. So, she created a members only network for women of the curious kind, both in mind and sexuality, to all come together to play.

I immediately invited Genevieve onto my Kinda Sorta Dating podcast to tell me more about this private club, and she didn't hold back.

She explained, that she created Skirt Club to help take the pressure off women who are slightly curious to see what it's like to be with a woman, without having to throw themselves right in the deep end, like going to a gay bar, or going on a date in public with another woman. Which can be far too overwhelming for some.

Skirt Club is simply a private party, in a glamorous environment with lots of champagne and cocktails, where similarly curious woman can come together and explore. To help women ease into the concept, she explained that they host a fun cocktail party, and play some cheeky icebreaker games that women can choose to take part in, or simply sit back and watch.

There is no pressure, just a well-designed night to enjoy.

One thing I really wanted to know was, how the heck do women learn how to flirt with each other?! This might sound a little old school, but the gendered roles we developed growing up made us believe that the guy steps up first. He usually initiates the date, makes the first move when it comes to that first kiss, and takes the lead in all areas of the "mating process".

Blame it on the distorted views of Hollywood, or fairytales, but that's how I was taught to flirt. Bat my eyelashes, give a cheeky side look and wait for him to approach.

So what happens when you're both girls?

Well Genevieve explained that there are no rules! "Pardon the pun, but Skirt Club is where you learn to grow a set of balls!" she said.

Eek! Petrifying, but I guess if there was ever a safe place to approach another woman, it would be in a room exclusively dedicated to the bicurious. Genevieve also explained that there are hostesses who will make sure they are introducing each party member to each other, and starting the conversations for those who are a little nervous.

So following a year that made us realise life is short, why not make 2022 the year we explore all the interesting factors of our dating life, and give something new a go. Heck, even if just for the good stories!

• Jana Hocking is a podcaster and collector of kind-of-boyfriends | @jana_hocking