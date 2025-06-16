Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Meghan shares family montage of Prince Harry with kids on Father’s Day

By Liz Perkins
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

The Duke of Sussex was seen reading a bedtime story to Prince Archie. Photo / Instagram, Duchess of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex was seen reading a bedtime story to Prince Archie. Photo / Instagram, Duchess of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex was celebrated as “the best” in a Father’s Day montage shared by his wife, Meghan.

The compilation, posted on Instagram on Sunday night, gave an insight into Prince Harry’s family life in California and the special moments he has shared with his children, including family beach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World