Jamie Oliver's garlic mushroom tagliatelle

Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, includes more than 120 recipes using just eight budget-friendly ingredients or fewer, cooked in one pan - meaning minimal prep time and washing up. This garlic mushroom tagliatelle includes thyme, crushed walnuts, peppery rocket, curds and parmesan.
Total time: 8 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
- Boil the kettle. Cut the lasagne sheets lengthways into 1cm strips to make tagliatelle.
- Put a 28cm frying pan on a high heat and dry fry the mushrooms as it heats up. Peel and finely slice the garlic. Finely grate the parmesan. Once the mushrooms are lightly charred, add a little drizzle of olive oil to the pan with the garlic, strip in the thyme leaves, then crumble in the walnuts.
- When the garlic is lightly golden, scatter the pasta into the pan. Carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover the pasta – about 300ml. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you've got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed.
- Stir in the parmesan, cottage cheese and rocket, keeping everything moving, then season to perfection. Finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.
One by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2022 One). Photography by David Loftus. RRP $65
- Serves: 1