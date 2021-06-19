James Corden reveals he's 'burnt through' dozens of personal trainers on weight loss journey

During his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Prince Harry maintains that his historic decision to leave royal working life was about "stepping back" rather than "stepping down”. Video / CBS

James Corden recently shed 15kg - but in a candid new interview, he reveals one jaw-dropping detail about his weight loss journey.

James Corden has lifted the lid on his weight loss journey, admitting he's experienced a few bumps on the long road to fitness.

Speaking in an interview with radio icon Howard Stern, Corden revealed he has already shed 15kg off his frame, but says there is "still a way to go".

"So far I have lost about 35lb or a bit more," he said.

"I feel like I'm getting better but there's still a way to go. I'm trying to work out but I suck at it. It's terrible. There are so few hours in the day that are just my own."

James Corden says he "doesn't trust" personal trainers, revealing he has "burnt through" 75 on his weight-loss journey. Photo / Getty Images

Corden admitted he has already fired at least 75 personal trainers, claiming he "doesn't trust" the fitness professionals want him to get to his goal weight.

"I don't trust them. I don't think they want me to lose weight quickly," he said. "I realised, 'Oh, you're paid by the hour.' Of course you don't want me to shift this quickly."

The 42-year-old, who is married to TV producer Julia Carey, says his three children were a big inspiration in him getting off the couch and getting fit.

"I've got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, 'Hang on. I've got an hour when I'm on my own, and I'm doing something I absolutely hate. I should just be lying down'," he continued.

"I can do nothing like lying on a couch and staring at the corner of a rug."

James Corden has three children with wife Julia Carey. Photo / Getty Images

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," Corden said in a January statement.

"I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes."

The TV star was recently made an ambassador of Weight Watchers, with CEO and President Mindy Grossman hailing him as the perfect candidate for the role.

"James has the distinct ability to inspire people through his vulnerability, his humility and through his humour," she said.

"We are beyond fortunate to have him as our global partner as he shares his poignant perspective during a time when it's more important than ever to prioritise our health."