Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have wedding plans - but big day is 'some way off'

Jacinda Ardern says she and partner Clarke Gayford have put together some plans for their wedding day - but there's no indication the first couple will be exchanging vows any time soon.

The prime minister earlier said she and Gayford wouldn't marry before the general election - and with that behind us, Ardern was quizzed today on whether a date had finally been set.

Meeting the left-field question at today's media stand-up in New Plymouth with a laugh, Ardern said: "Yes I can tell you that we have some plans - they are some way off.

"We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely."

She then turned to freshly elected New Plymouth MP Glenn Bennett, and addressed his own wedding plans with partner Jon O'Neill.

"I can tell you it will not be in Parliament with Glenn in February, although I absolutely wish him and his partner well," she said.

"And it's great when your new working environment is novel enough that it doesn't feel like you're getting married at the office."

Ardern and Gayford, who have a daughter - 2-year-old Neve - got engaged over Easter last year at Mahia during a break at Gayford's family bach.

He proposed to her at the top of a hill with a diplomatic protection squad officer nearby.

News of the engagement later only emerged because a reporter attending the Pike River ceremony saw the Art Deco style ring on Ardern's left hand and asked Ardern's office about it.

The office later confirmed the news.