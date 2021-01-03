'It keeps coming': Shock images reveal Bali's iconic beaches drowning in piles of rubbish

30 to 60 tonnes of rubbish is collected from Bali's beaches every day. Photo / Getty

Some of the most iconic beaches in Bali have been ruined after being covered in tonnes of ugly rubbish coming from rivers and towns.

Between 30 and 60 tonnes of rubbish are being collected from its best-known beaches including Kuta, Seminyak and Jimbaran every day.

While trash washes up on Bali beaches at this time of year due to Indonesia's monsoon season, authorities believe it is much worse than previous years.

Images of the rubbish piling up and plastic bottles thrown around by nature over the sand have tarnished Bali's tourism industry with images revealing the extent of the problem.

Plastic and organic waste litter the coast line of famous Bali Kuta Beach. Tons of trash are reportedly dumped in the rivers by the citizens. Photo / Getty

"We have been working really hard to clean up the beaches, however the trash keeps coming," Wayan told AAP.

"Every day we deploy our personnel, trucks and loaders."

Wayan said that while rubbish flooding onto Bali beaches was a regular phenomenon at this time of year, due to weather conditions, it was getting worse.

One of the biggest drivers of the build-up of trash on Bali's beaches is Indonesia's ineffective rubbish-handling systems.

Tourists sit near trashes along the Bali Kuta Beach. Tons of trash are reportedly dumped in the rivers by the citizens, and carried onto the beach during the monsoon season. Photo / Getty

"The biggest problem is actually the trash-handling hasn't been effective in Indonesia. Bali has just started to reorganise it, also Java has just started," Dr Gede Hendrawan, the head of the Centre for Remote Sensing and Ocean Sciences at Bali's Udayana University, told AAP.

Bali's beaches are usually swarming with tourists this time of year, but are much quieter after Indonesia closed its borders to all foreigners from January 1 to 14 in a bid to stop new strains of Covid-19 entering the country.