Is Whittaker's new peanut butter and jelly chocolate block the best thing since sliced bread?

Whittakers release Peanut Butter & Jelly chocolate.

Fancy a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

It's the classic flavour combo, but not as you know it - Whittaker's has released a new peanut butter and jelly block filled with creamy Pic's peanut butter and boysenberry jelly.

But it's up to you whether you try one flavour at a time or combine them, as one half of the block is filled with smooth peanut butter and the other is filled with jelly encased in 33 per cent cocoa milk chocolate.

Whittaker's co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker says this block offers Kiwis something different, as it's the first block including more than one flavoured filling.

"Whittaker's chocolate lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of either the peanut butter or boysenberry jelly filled pieces, or stack them together to make their own peanut butter and jelly 'sandwich'," she says.

"With different flavours at each end of the block, there's a fun element of discovery for those who like both of the flavours or the combination of them together, or for sharing between people who have different flavour preferences.

Whittaker's newest creation combines two classic sandwich fillings into one chocolate block. Photo / Supplied

"As a New Zealand chocolate maker, we're thrilled to support local by using delicious peanut butter made by our friends at Pic's in Nelson. The jelly filling is also connected to the region, using a fresh boysenberry juice concentrate with fruit grown in the warm Nelson sunshine. It means our Peanut Butter & Jelly Block really is a distinctively Kiwi take on this classic flavour," Whittaker says.

The Whittaker's peanut butter and jelly block will be available from Monday, June 21, for a limited time only in supermarkets nationwide.

The verdict

The Herald's resident chocolate experts put the peanut butter and jelly block to the test. Watch the video above to see what they thought.

If you're a fan of the staple peanut butter and jelly sandwich, this Kiwi twist on an American classic might just be for you.