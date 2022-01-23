Is the heat and thoughts about Omicron keeping you awake at night? Photo / Getty Images

As your head hit the pillow last night, did you find your mind swirling with thoughts of Omicron, lock downs and red lights?

If recent announcements - and the heat - are keeping you up at night, it may be time to try a military sleep technique brought to our attention this week by fitness guru Justin Augustin on TikTok.

According to the Sun. Augustin shared that: "This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there's a lot of noise happening – sleep for a soldier is crucial.

"According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 100 per cent of their reflexes and focus, which we all know decreases with the lack of sleep."

Augustin then proceeds to talk viewers through the process.

Fitness guru Justin Augustin talks viewers through the technique for falling asleep in two minutes. Photo: TikTok/justin_agustin

"Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead.

"Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing. Now go down to your neck and your shoulders.

"Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers."

At this point, he tells us to imagine warmth working its way from your head all the way to your fingertips and from your heart down to your toes.

"Now, take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet."

Should any distracting thoughts creep into your mind, Augustin directs us to repeat the phrase "Don't think, don't think, don't think."

There are also two visualisations he says can help calm your mind as you're trying to drift off to sleep.

"One – you're lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you," or "Two – you're lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room."

Augustin shares that in order for the technique to really work, you need to employ it every night for six weeks.

"Apparently, 96 per cent of people who mastered this technique are actually able to fall asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes," he says.

Among the commenters on Augustin's video were two who praised the practice.

"I'm a military brat and was taught this," one woman wrote. "I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this. It definitely works."

And another wrote: "My doctor taught me this technique with slight variations when I had insomnia due to PTSD. Trust me it works 100 per cent once you get it down."

It's not the first time this sleep technique has made headlines.

In 2018 the Daily Mail reported on the practice after it began being discussed online.

Originally published in the 1981 book titled Relax and Win: Championship Performance, the method was touted as a secret US military technique that can help anyone get to sleep in just two minutes.

According to the Daily Mail, there are two types of insomnia and this technique can help alleviate both: Type 1, where you can't get to sleep and Type 2, where you can get to sleep okay, but tend to wake at least once during the night.

Chronic lack of sleep has been linked to serious problems including diabetes, heart disease and strokes, and it can even affect the structure of the brain.

Sleep is important to clear away brain cell "wear and tear" and, according to the Daily Mail, a recent study found insufficient shut-eye causes the system to go into overdrive and also remove healthy nerve cells.

Getting less than eight hours sleep a night has also been linked to anxiety and depression.