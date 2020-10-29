iPhone repairman's shock find in cheating husband's phone

An iPhone repairman was left in a moral quandary after a bizarre find. Photo / TikTok

An iPhone repairman is in a moral dilemma after finding $100 in the back of an iPhone as well as an incriminating note.

The technician shared a clip on TikTok of a device he was asked to fix.

However, when he opened it up, he got a lot more than he bargained for.

The repairman shared: "So this customer and his wife came in earlier and they gave me his phone to fix.

"I was like 'all right, give me an hour, I'll finish it for you'.

"Anyway, I came in the back, I opened it up and this is what I found inside."

Inside of the phone was $100, and a note asking the man not to fix the phone at all.

The message said: "Please tell my wife the phone is unfixable. She wants to check the phone history. $100 is yours, thanks."

The repairman captioned the video "unbelievable" and "can't believe he did that", he then went on to ask his followers: "What do you guys think I should do?"

The husband is said to have placed $100 and a note in the back on an iPhone. Photo / TikTok

The clip has since been viewed more than 2 million times, and although it was not clear how the man decided to approach the situation, viewers online shared their heated opinions.

One person said: "Keep the hundred and tell her."

Another felt the man shouldn't tell the wife because he was also a male: "Keep the hundred and respect the bro code."

Another suggested the man hand back the phone and money: "Just give it back broken with the note and money in hand with it and tell him 'I found the problem but I can't fix that'."

One person felt it was an issue of ownership: "It's technically his phone. Not hers. Do what he says."

Another felt saving the marriage was most important: "What is wrong with people saying you should tell her. Please don't tell her and keep the 100 save his marriage."