Instagram to update breast-covering policy after comedian Celeste Barber calls out double standard

Celeste Barber, right, parodied Candice Swanepoel's photo, but only her post was censored. Photos / Candice Swanepoel / Celeste Barber / Instagram

Instagram will update its policies around "breast coverings" after an Australian comedian had her post controversially censored.

Celeste Barber's popular parodies of posts on Instagram have helped make her a social media sensation with more than 7.4 million followers.

Last week, Barber called out the inconsistent enforcement of Instagram's policies by its own algorithms after her post parodying Victoria's Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel was restricted.

Barber reportedly shared a screenshot from a fan showing the platform preventing them from sharing the post.

Barber goaded the moderators with a second picture after her original one was restricted. Photo / Celeste Barber / Instagram

"Hey Instagram, sort out your body-shaming standards, guys. It's 2020. Catch up," Barber wrote.

At the time, Instagram's local head of public policy, Philip Chua, said the incident shouldn't have happened, the platform had "apologised directly to Celeste" and would "update our breast covering policies very soon, to make sure all body types are treated fairly".

That update is coming on Wednesday, but the company has warned it's not as simple as flicking a switch and it could take a while before the policies apply correctly.

"We are grateful to our global community for speaking openly and honestly about their experiences and hope this policy change will help more people to confidently express themselves," Chua said.

"It may take some time to ensure we're correctly enforcing these new updates but we're committed to getting this right."

Under the updated enforcement policy, content where people non-pornographically hug, cup or hold their breasts will be allowed, with reviewers instructed to leave content up if there's any doubt.

The announcement was celebrated by model Nyome Nicholas-Williams, who has been pushing for the change for months alongside photographer Alexandra Cameron and campaigner Gina Martin.

"We have put our heart and souls into this campaign," Nyome Nicholas-Williams wrote on an Instagram post.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, as black plus-sized women continue to be censored in many ways; and white women still tried to hijack and make it their campaign.

"There is of course a huge racial imbalance in the algorithm that still exists as white bodies are promoted and don't have to worry about censorship of their posts but black bodies still have to justify presence on the platform, this has also been brought to Instagram's attention."

Nicholas-Williams wrote that the "policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/art from pornographic content".