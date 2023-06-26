Emma Claiir has revealed she has been forced to quit social media after being subject to multiple death threats. Photo / Instagram

Emma Claiir has revealed she has been forced to quit social media after being subject to multiple death threats. Photo / Instagram

Warning: This article contains descriptions of animal abuse.

A controversial Australian influencer has revealed she has been forced to quit social media after being subject to multiple death threats.

Emma Claiir first made headlines in April after sharing a shocking cat-killing story on her podcast, now she has told her 105,000 followers that the fallout from her confession has made her feel “unsafe” and has forced her to deactivate her Instagram and effectively “going into hiding”.

News.com reported the influencer, who disturbingly told fans she killed two cats when she was a child, told her Instagram followers in a lengthy post this week, “As most of you know I gave birth on the 12.4.23 to the most amazing, precious little boy and he changed my life completely.

“I was so excited to share my life with you all, share where things were from and just be real with my postpartum journey and experiences with my baby.

“But unfortunately that all became not possible when I shared a story from when I was kid on my podcast. I quickly became cancelled and the death threats started rolling in.

“I lost my job, my mental health was impacted massively and people were just having a laugh about it.

“I suddenly began to feel unsafe in my own bubble, I started to feel unsafe in my own home, my anxiety was through the roof when I went out in public, I was constantly feeling violated, the death threats became louder and the lies and rumours also became louder.”

She went on to say that her mental health has been suffering significantly and alleged people had been “going to all lengths” to ruin her life. Noting that people – who she referred to as “haters” - were messaging her friends, as well as supportive companies and brands with “threats” and “nasty messages”, she said her mental health “finally crumbled” and has resulted in her going into hiding.

“It seems like nothing I post these days is good enough and everything I post is wrong and right now I can’t be bothered trying to please everyone,” she continued.

“I try my best to be somewhat real and relatable on here and hope that I can help at least one person feel better or less alone, but it’s just becoming harder to show up when I’m constantly getting told I’m wrong or toxic or need to do better.”

Claiir caused a stir earlier this year after she revealed on the Simply Chaotic podcast - which she co-hosts, that she killed not one but two cats when she was younger. “I killed my cat … My sister did not speak to me for months – months – and my mum was f***ing fuming at me, and yeah, I killed it.

“And then, if you really want to know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat,” she added.

Emma Claiir labelled the confession “a bit of light humour”. Photo / Instagram

Many of the influencer’s followers were quick to call out the disturbing story resulting in Claiir issuing a statement on her Instagram story. Calling it “a bit of light humour”, the podcaster said it was an “accident” that happened 21 years ago and told her followers to “chill.

“To the poeple [sic] offended by my story in today’s simplychaotic episode that I just shared … It happened 21 years ago. I was a small child … Accidents happen and you all need to chill,” she wrote.

“I hope that you are not the same person you were at nine years old (I could have been even younger you know hahah) and I can confirm that after that accident I have been the mother moth to multiple cats including my baby Fred.

She was later dropped by MCoBeauty. Photo / Instagram

“It’s a bit of light humour in a get to know us episode and If you can’t handle that then simply chaotic ain’t for you. So byeeeee.”

Following the confession and subsequent Instagram statement, the influencer was dropped by multiple brands who previously worked with her including MCoBeauty who wrote in a statement that they will no longer be working with Claiir.

Upon the dumping, the influencer then issued a second statement on Instagram and apologised for her actions, “I am well aware that the story was not light humour and in fact very serious. It was not intended to come across the way that it did as it was simply just a story from the past about an accident that was made as a little kid but I can see how it has come across like that.”

She continued to say she has taken time to think about her actions and admitted she wasn’t proud of what she had done. Confessing that she is a “loving person to all things living” she said she has multiple cats and dogs in her care and has “grown up”.

“Again I deeply apologise for those effected [sic] by an accident that happened in the past and I hope we can leave it there.”