An Australian influencer has apologised and been dropped by a brand after sharing in a recent episode of her podcast that she killed two cats as a child. Photo / Instagram

Warning: This article contains descriptions of animal abuse.

An Australian influencer has issued multiple apologies and been dropped by makeup and skincare brand MCoBeauty after sharing in a recent episode of her podcast that she killed two cats as a child.

Emma Claiir, who co-hosts the Simply Chaotic podcast, confessed earlier this week: “I killed my cat … My sister did not speak to me for months – months – and my mum was f***ing fuming at me, and yeah, I killed it.”

“And then, if you really want to know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat,” she added.

The backlash to Claiir’s admission was swift, prompting her to post a further explanation on her Instagram Story – where she labelled it “a bit of light humour” and told her 106k followers to “chill”.

“To the poeple [sic] offended by my story in today’s simply chaotic episode that I just shared … It happened 21 years ago. I was a small child … Accidents happen and you all need to chill,” she wrote.

“I hope that you are not the same person you were at nine years old (I could have been even younger you know hahah) and I can confirm that after that accident I have been the mother moth to multiple cats including my baby Fred.

“It’s a bit of light humour in a get-to-know-us episode and If you can’t handle that then simply chaotic ain’t for you. So byeeeee.”

She thanked those who messaged with “positive feedback” about the episode for “not taking things too seriously and understanding the humour”.

“Simply chaotic is a space for all the hot messes out there to just be themselves and not worry about getting judged,” Claiir added.

“Again sorry not sorry for an accident that happened over 20 years ago and sorry not sorry for having a giggle about it because I think still 20 years on I’m in shock by it.”

Suffice to say, Claiir’s initial response went down like a lead balloon – with Instagram users unimpressed that she’d offered a “non-apology” and then “doubled down”.

On Wednesday morning, Australian brand MCoBeauty – which Claiir had partnered with in the past – announced it “will no longer be working with Emma in the future”.

“It has come to our attention that Emma Claiir recently relayed a story on her podcast discussing an incident of animal cruelty from her childhood,” MCoBeauty said in a statement on its Instagram Story.

The brand said it was “dismayed by this story” and “do not condone animal cruelty of any kind”.

“We were dismayed by this story, and will no longer be working with Emma in future.

'I am a loving person to all things living and have since been the most amazing cat mum to multiple cats and dogs.' Photo / Instagram

“Here at MCoBeauty, we take instances like this extremely seriously and do not condone animal cruelty of any kind.

“Thank you to all of those who have taken the time to bring this situation to our attention.”

The influencer then issued a second, more sincere apology for the incident.

“Hello friends, I would like to jump on here and firstly apologise for the story mentioned in episode one of simply chaotic,” Claiir wrote on Wednesday.

“I am well aware that the story was not light humour and in fact very serious. It was not intended to come across the way that it did as it was simply just a story from the past about an accident that was made as a little kid but I can see how it has come across like that.

“I have taken time to think about my actions and want to confirm that I do have empathy about the situation and it’s not something I am proud of as it really hurt myself and my family 21 years ago.

“I am a loving person to all things living and have since been the most amazing cat mum to multiple cats and dogs. I am now also a loving mum to a little boy and have definitely grown up from that little nine-year-old kid.

“Again I deeply apologise for those effected [sic] by an accident that happened in the past and I hope we can leave it there.”