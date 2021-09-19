Celeste Barber posts amusing parody of Kylie Jenner's new MCoBeauty tutorial

The Australian comedian has shared a hilarious take-down of the make-up and beauty mogul in a video filmed for supermarket brand MCoBeauty. Video / Celeste Barber

Celeste Barber has cemented her status as a fully-fledged beauty influencer with a new YouTube tutorial – brilliantly mocking one of the industry's queen bees at the same time.

The 38-year-old comedian was unveiled as an ambassador for Australian cosmetics company MCoBeauty in February and has treated fans to a string of "No BS" tutorials since commencing the role.

In a new promotional video for the cruelty-free brand, Celeste parodied a Kylie Jenner YouTube tutorial to share MCoBeauty's new skincare range.

But unlike the 24-year-old beauty mogul's picture-perfect daily routine, performed in an immaculate pastel pink bathroom – Celeste's is much more relatable.

Kylie Jenner's video was a highly stylised creation shared to promote her own skincare range, Kylie Skin. Photo / Instagram

The comic has adorned her bathroom with pink accessories in a bid to channel her inner Kylie – and even has the same long pink nails – but that is as far as the similarities go.

As Celeste proves in her hilarious skit, washing your face in a real family home is far from glamorous, with kids knocking on the door, soap getting in her eyes and losing a few nails in the process.

Celeste Barber has recently become spokesperson for MCoBeauty and has used her comedy skills to create a Kylie Jenner parody video to promote the product. Photo / Instagram

"The main thing you should do before you begin any skincare routine is go and find as many f**king feathers as you can in your house and put them on," Celeste begins, placing pink feathers around her head and wrists.

The whole three-minute clip flips between Kylie's tutorial and Celeste brilliantly recreating it scene by scene, cheekily poking fun at the beauty influencer.

"I'm obsessed with MCoBeauty's face cleanser, it's got salicsalic acid," she says, stumbling to pronounce the ingredient salicylic acid.

As Celeste pumps the product onto her hand, she makes a funny quip about its likeness to male bodily fluids, shouting: "It's a boy."

She then proceeds to lather the cleanser on her face, accidentally catching her nose on her OTT nails and losing her cool.

"Oh these stupid nails," she shouts, before pulling the stick ons off.

"Okay, so that's my routine, you're all very welcome because I know that no one really has ever washed their face before, but I really hope that I could show that to you guys.

"Shine forever. Thank me. You're welcome. Kiss me. Love me. Thanks. Bye."

In a final moment, Celeste then proceeds to drop her phone into her sink, before a behind-the-scenes clip of her appears that shows her with soap in her eyes.

It's not the first time Celeste has parodied one of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, recently being praised for her brilliant response to Kendall Jenner's racy lingerie selfie with fans thanking the comedian for sharing a "real" woman's body.