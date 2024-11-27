Khoiri works for Berikan Protein Initiative, the company that “milks” the fish.

Quite apart from the nutritional value of the fishy drink, Indonesian experts believe that fish milking could become a $7.6 billion industry that employs 200,000 people, the WSJ reports.

The Jakarta Post was not as impressed, using its editorial pages to tell readers that the milk “appears to be innovation for innovation’s sake”.

“While fish ‘milk’ may be high in protein, its micronutrient profile, bioavailability and ability to meet the nutritional needs of children compared with traditional dairy or other nutrient-dense foods are still questionable,” the Post added.

Yum, fish milk. Photo / kkpgoid/Instagram

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia’s health minister, told the WSJ that other options to deal with declining dairy cow stocks should be pursued first.

“We can grow cows … Or we can import the milk from Australia. Or we can buy an Australian cow company or milk company,” Sadikin said.

“There are many, many, many options to do before we are milking the fish,” he added.

Seed milk

In New Zealand, researchers are instead exploring legume seeds as a source of “milk“.

Scientists at Massey’s Riddet Institute in Palmerston North have worked away at a fermentation process to extract plant-based milk from the seeds of legumes, RNZ reported earlier this year.

They have developed dairy-free creams and milk powders, and the university, through Massey Ventures, was a large shareholder of new company Andfoods, which has raised $2.7 million to get itself off the ground.

A chunk of that was from Icehouse Ventures, a New Zealand venture capital firm.

Andfoods chief executive Alex Devereux said pulses were the seeds of legume plants.

“Things like chickpeas, peas, lentils and beans – and they’ve primarily been used in their original format.

“We believe we’re one of the only companies that’s using this particular crop for dairy alternatives.”

- Additional reporting, RNZ