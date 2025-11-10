Ikea's signature meatballs will be on the menu at the Sylvia Park store. Photo / Ikea
Kiwis have been waiting seven long years for the arrival of Swedish homeware giant Ikea, its affordable homeware and iconic meatballs.
After an initial announcement in 2018, the doors of the 34,000sq m, blue and yellow Sylvia Park store are set to swing open on December 4.
Aswell as taking in the store’s homeware, famous kitset furniture and maze-like layout, famished Kiwi shoppers will also be able to refuel at the store’s Swedish Restaurant and grab-and-go-style bistro.
Ahead of the hotly anticipated opening, the Herald can exclusively reveal the secret, locally sourced, New Zealand-only menu items that will be on the restaurant’s menu.
Ikea is stirring up an age-old debate, with pavlova on the NZ dessert menu, but it won’t be available to our pav rivals in Australia.
The lingonberry pavlova ($4.00) is being launched as a year-round festive treat to celebrate “Kiwi Christmas traditions”. Ikea NZ said in a statement that it will be “sold only in New Zealand, not Australia: this one’s ours”.
The single-serve pavlova is topped with fresh whipped cream and lingonberry jam, for a fusion of Swedish and New Zealand cultures – lingonberry is a traditional Swedish fruit and featured throughout Ikea’s global menu.
Another Kiwi summer favourite will be on the store’s permanent menu: fish and chips ($14.00) made with New Zealand hoki, served with peas, a wedge of lemon and tartare sauce.
Our love of pies, lamb and kūmara all come together in the NZ Lamb Pie ($6.50), filled with local lamb and kūmara, plus extra veges packed in for good measure.
Other dishes only available in New Zealand include the salmon poke bowl, Thai beef salad, and pumpkin salad with hummus for vegetarians.
Ikea says our unique salad menu was inspired by Kiwis’ love of fresh ingredients, and the inclusion of salmon is another nod to both Swedish and local tastes.
The full menu is available at the sit-down Ikea Swedish Restaurant within the store. The Bistro, located past the checkout area, will serve grab-and-go favourites, including the pie.
Kiwis can also purchase food from the in-store marketplace, which is set up like a mini grocery store with frozen food items like meatballs, alongside drinks, snacks and lollies.
In order to find the right dishes for the local menu, Ikea New Zealand food manager, Daniel Souza, said the retail giant conducted 500 home visits across Aotearoa to understand what home is like for everyday New Zealanders.
“During these visits, we asked people to name one local dish that represents New Zealand; fish and chips and the pie topped the list, so we knew we had to include them on our menu.
“Food is central to the Ikea experience and [will be] a huge part of our success in New Zealand. As our founder Ingvar Kamprad said, ‘hungry customers buy less’, so our food offering is designed to welcome people, extend their visit and make the store a place to gather for a great day out with friends and family,” Souza added.
With Kiwis about to get their first taste of the signature Ikea meatballs, the store is debuting a world-first called the Eatball Medley, where customers can taste-test meat, plant and vegetable meatballs in order to pick a favourite.
The Herald revealed in March the meat being used for Ikea’s meatballs was being sourced from Australia, not New Zealand.
While a New Zealand-based supplier was originally considered, Ikea said that, after conversations locally, their decision to source from an existing supplier in Queensland was based on “efficiency and affordability”.
“Wherever possible, it is our ambition to choose local suppliers and local ingredients for the menu in our Swedish Restaurant and Bistro in the Sylvia Park store, as well as on the menu for Ikea NZ co-workers,” they added.
“We are working with an NZ food distribution company who are sourcing local food manufacturers as well as fresh fruit, vegetable and protein suppliers.”
Auckland‑based Bidfood landed the account as Ikea New Zealand’s distribution partner, sourcing New Zealand produce for the restaurant and bistro.
Gareth McCulloch, general manager national accounts at Bidfood, said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with Ikea New Zealand to source sustainable, high‑quality ingredients from New Zealand suppliers. Together we’ll ensure the menu reflects local flavours and supports regional producers."
Ikea has also partnered with New Zealand company The Roastery at Twenty Three to supply Bruno Rossi coffee to the Sylvia Park store, which they say has been tailored to suit our local coffee culture.