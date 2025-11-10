Lingonberry Pavlova is a new take on a Kiwi classic. Photo / Ikea

The lingonberry pavlova ($4.00) is being launched as a year-round festive treat to celebrate “Kiwi Christmas traditions”. Ikea NZ said in a statement that it will be “sold only in New Zealand, not Australia: this one’s ours”.

The single-serve pavlova is topped with fresh whipped cream and lingonberry jam, for a fusion of Swedish and New Zealand cultures – lingonberry is a traditional Swedish fruit and featured throughout Ikea’s global menu.

Another Kiwi summer favourite will be on the store’s permanent menu: fish and chips ($14.00) made with New Zealand hoki, served with peas, a wedge of lemon and tartare sauce.

NZ Hoki with Chips, Peas, Lemon and Tartare Sauce. Photo / Ikea

Our love of pies, lamb and kūmara all come together in the NZ Lamb Pie ($6.50), filled with local lamb and kūmara, plus extra veges packed in for good measure.

Other dishes only available in New Zealand include the salmon poke bowl, Thai beef salad, and pumpkin salad with hummus for vegetarians.

Ikea says our unique salad menu was inspired by Kiwis’ love of fresh ingredients, and the inclusion of salmon is another nod to both Swedish and local tastes.

The full menu is available at the sit-down Ikea Swedish Restaurant within the store. The Bistro, located past the checkout area, will serve grab-and-go favourites, including the pie.

Kiwis can also purchase food from the in-store marketplace, which is set up like a mini grocery store with frozen food items like meatballs, alongside drinks, snacks and lollies.

NZ Lamb Pie with Mash, Peas and Lingonberry Jam. Photo / Ikea

In order to find the right dishes for the local menu, Ikea New Zealand food manager, Daniel Souza, said the retail giant conducted 500 home visits across Aotearoa to understand what home is like for everyday New Zealanders.

“During these visits, we asked people to name one local dish that represents New Zealand; fish and chips and the pie topped the list, so we knew we had to include them on our menu.

“Food is central to the Ikea experience and [will be] a huge part of our success in New Zealand. As our founder Ingvar Kamprad said, ‘hungry customers buy less’, so our food offering is designed to welcome people, extend their visit and make the store a place to gather for a great day out with friends and family,” Souza added.

With Kiwis about to get their first taste of the signature Ikea meatballs, the store is debuting a world-first called the Eatball Medley, where customers can taste-test meat, plant and vegetable meatballs in order to pick a favourite.

The Herald revealed in March the meat being used for Ikea’s meatballs was being sourced from Australia, not New Zealand.

While a New Zealand-based supplier was originally considered, Ikea said that, after conversations locally, their decision to source from an existing supplier in Queensland was based on “efficiency and affordability”.

“Wherever possible, it is our ambition to choose local suppliers and local ingredients for the menu in our Swedish Restaurant and Bistro in the Sylvia Park store, as well as on the menu for Ikea NZ co-workers,” they added.

“We are working with an NZ food distribution company who are sourcing local food manufacturers as well as fresh fruit, vegetable and protein suppliers.”

The Sylvia Park store is set to open on December 4. Photo / NZ Herald

Auckland‑based Bidfood landed the account as Ikea New Zealand’s distribution partner, sourcing New Zealand produce for the restaurant and bistro.

Gareth McCulloch, general manager national accounts at Bidfood, said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with Ikea New Zealand to source sustainable, high‑quality ingredients from New Zealand suppliers. Together we’ll ensure the menu reflects local flavours and supports regional producers."

Ikea has also partnered with New Zealand company The Roastery at Twenty Three to supply Bruno Rossi coffee to the Sylvia Park store, which they say has been tailored to suit our local coffee culture.

The rest of Ikea’s menu features imported classics customers can find as Ikea fixtures around the world, like crisp cinnamon buns, hot breakfasts, hot dogs and lingonberry soda.

Check out Ikea New Zealand’s full menu:

Cold Dishes

Poke bowl with salmon

Prawn plate

Plain croissant

Thinbreads and sandwiches

Marinated salmon wrap

Egg mayo sandwich

Tomato and cheese sandwich

Chicken mayo sandwich

Vege hot dog wrap

Croissant with ham and cheese

Croissant with tomato and cheese

Salads

Thai beef salad

Pumpkin salad with hummus

Greek salad

Tomato bocconcini salad

Potato salad

Coleslaw

Hot Dishes - Breakfast

Breakfast (small, medium and large)

Vegetarian Breakfast (small, medium and large)

Hot Dishes - Lunch and Dinner

Salmon fillet with mash, bean mix and sauce

Plant balls with mash or chips, peas, jam and sauce

Meatballs with mash or chips, peas, jam and sauce

Plant-based pieces with mash and peas

Meatballs with mash or chips, peas, jam and sauce

Eatball medley with mash, peas, jam and sauce

NZ lamb pie with mash, peas and lingonberry jam

Plant-based pie with mash and peas

NZ hoki with chips, peas, lemon and tartare sauce

Pasta and Napoli sauce

Hot Snacks

NZ lamb pie

Plant-based pie

Meatball sub

Plant ball sub

Plant hot dog pork hot dog

Plant-based pieces

Vegetarian hot dog

Pork double dog

Popcorn

Soups

Cream of mushroom soup

Chicken noodle and sweetcorn soup

Cold Served Beverages and Soft Drinks

Sugar- free cola soft drink

Lingonberry soft drink

Elderflower soft drink

Raspberry soft drink

Lemon black tea soft drink

Water

Served Hot Beverages

Coffee

Tea

Hot chocolate

Served Desserts and Cakes

Lemon velvet

Banoffee pie

Apple cake

Tiramisu

Passionfruit and mango cheesecake

Cheesecake with berries

Raspberry slice

Salted caramel cheesecake

Lingonberry pavlova

Portugese tart with cream

Chocolate mousse

Jelly

Raspberry cheesecake brownie

Gooey chocolate cake

Biscuits and Pastries

Cinnamon bun

Chocolate doughnut

Strawberry doughnut

Choc oat pastry with coconut

Pastry with almond paste

Frozen Desserts

Vanilla soft ice

Chocolate soft ice

The Swedish Restaurant will be open seven days a week from 9am to 8pm, with a breakfast offer from 9am to 11am daily. The Bistro and Swedish Food Market will operate daily from 10am to 9pm.

