While the menu is still in production, Ikea revealed to the Herald that the Sylvia Park store’s restaurant menu will feature some exclusive dishes based on some of our most loved food offerings.

“I can confirm we will introduce some bespoke dishes just for New Zealand and are developing these with local suppliers soon. We’re considering dishes using NZ lamb and the iconic pie,” a spokesperson told the Herald.

But one thing that won’t be locally sourced is the beef for their iconic Swedish-style meatballs, with Ikea opting to import the beef products from our Aussie neighbours.

New Zealand is set to have a pie on the Ikea menu. Photo / Sara Winter

While a New Zealand-based supplier was originally considered, Ikea revealed that after conversations locally, their decision to source from an existing supplier in Australia was based on “efficiency and affordability”.

“We can confirm the Ikea meatballs will be coming to NZ from the Australian supplier, based in Queensland. This is to maximise our efficiency and affordability, as the meatballs are a global recipe that has been perfected by this supplier, as well as the packaging, and import and export regulations,” the spokesperson revealed.

“Wherever possible, it is our ambition to choose local suppliers and local ingredients for the menu in our Swedish Restaurant and Bistro in the Sylvia Park store, as well as on the menu for Ikea NZ co-workers,” they added.

“We are working with an NZ food distribution company who are sourcing local food manufacturers as well as fresh fruit, vegetable and protein suppliers.”

In Australia, the brand also imports some of the frozen food range from Sweden, including cinnamon buns and plant-based items such as plant balls, plant hot dog and the veggie hot dog.

Ikea global retail manager, Tolga Oncu. Photos / Ikea and Getty

And while Kiwi fans’ tummies are already rumbling at the thought of Swedish meatballs, pies and lamb, they will have to wait a little longer.

The status of the furniture retail giant’s opening remains pending and only confirmed to be “within the next 12 months” by the company’s global retail manager, Tolga Oncu, in February.

The building, the size of four rugby fields, is near completion, key local roles have been appointed and the Herald’s Anne Gibson recently reported on the company’s unprecedented $407 million spend in New Zealand.

So how is it all tracking? Are they ready for an onslaught of Kiwi customers filling their trolleys and famous blue and yellow shopping bags - otherwise known as Fraktas - with colourful cushion covers, storage systems and flatpack furniture?

“My message would be we are going to do our utmost to be ready. But please be aware that we are also going to be nervous in the first meeting,” Oncu said, with a laugh.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has worked as their lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.