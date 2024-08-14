A garage with bikes, fridge and other household items. Photo / Getty Images

From carpeted garages to cluttered doorways, a new Ikea report unpacks surprising Kiwi habits. Here’s what what the company’s research might mean for its Sylvia Park store.

Ikea’s long-awaited launch into the New Zealand market may still be a year away - the Herald understands its Sylvia Park store will open at the end of 2025 - but the company is full steam ahead with regard to getting the retail outpost ready.

The building has started - the store’s the size of four rugby fields - some local roles have been appointed, and in April the Herald’s Anne Gibson reported on the company’s unprecedented $407 million spend in New Zealand.

This week Ikea revealed its research into Kiwi homes, releasing its Life at Home report on August 13, the first time the Swedish multi-national has done this kind of survey in New Zealand.

To do so it sent 47 employees around the country, canvassing 500 homes in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington over three weeks, visiting everything from flat share arrangements to families, apartments and stand-alone dwellings to see how Kiwis live and what makes us unique.