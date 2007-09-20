Amanda Laird: Whitebait fritters in bread with lemon mayonnaise

A classic New Zealand recipe, whitebait fritters make a perfect snack or light meal - Serves 4.
- 8 slices white bread
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tbs flour
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 200g whitebait
- 1 Tbs butter
- 1 Tbs light olive oil
- Lemon wedges
Lemon Mayonnaise
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 300 ml olive oil
- Lemon juice
Method
- To make the mayonnaise, put the egg yolks, salt, sugar, mustard and lemon zest into the bowl of a food processor. Process to combine then, with the engine running, slowly drizzle in the oil. Once the ingredients have amalgamated, season and add fresh lemon juice to taste.
- Spread the bread generously with mayonnaise.
- In a bowl, whisk the eggs with the flour, salt and pepper. Gently fold through the whitebait.
- Heat a fry pan and add the butter and oil. When hot, add the fritter mixture in tablespoonfuls and cook until golden on both sides. Put on to the bread while still warm.