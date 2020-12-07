Website of the Year

Lifestyle

I was diagnosed with insomnia. Here's how I get more sleep

6 minutes to read

Sleep deprivation not only affects our moods, but also our health. Photo / 123RF

Harvard Business Review
By: Apurva Purohit

In my quest for beauty sleep, I've tried everything from aromatherapy and melatonin to acupressure and chamomile tea. But alas. Each temporary fix has been exactly that: a passing relief.

Seven years ago, I was

