'I ply my daughter's vegan friend with dairy and meat': Mum slammed for inappropriate food act

*Natalie revealed her 12-year-old daughter has a good friend who is on a strict vegan diet that her family never strays from.

But this all changes when she comes over to Natalie's house - especially when there are sleepovers.

Taking to social media, Natalie revealed her daughter's friend's family are nice people, but are "neurotic".

She then goes on to detail how the girl, named M, looks a bit unhealthy.

"Her parents are nice people although a bit on the neurotic side. M is bright young girl and she's a good friend to my daughter, but I noticed how much smaller and paler she is compared to my daughter… I think it's likely tied to her family's diet," Natalie says on Reddit.

"So whenever she is over I always make a big meaty meal for them. Last weekend, I made some cheeseburgers and steak for them on the grill with a big glass of milk."

Natalie revealed the friend often says she's not normally allowed to eat this type of food, but tucks on in anyway, saying it's like her Christmases have come at once.

"M absolutely loves it and always politely asks for more (which I happily provide). For snacks I give them some of my venison jerky. For breakfast I typically make a big plate of scrambled eggs and bacon again with a big glass of milk."

By the time M leaves, Natalie says she is looking much healthier by the time she leaves.

She also claimed M wolfs down her meals and has a "healthy glow" to her.

A mother has been slammed for feeding her daughter's vegan friend meat and dairy products when she comes over to stay at their house. Photo / Getty Images

While she admits what she is doing isn't right, she firmly believes the youngster needs meat and dairy in her diet.

"I know I probably shouldn't be doing this but I think M is a bit malnourished (nothing against vegans or anything). She knows she'll get in big trouble if she tells her folks. (I think she fibs a bit to her parents about what she eats)."

Her move didn't go down well with others online who left scathing remarks telling Natalie her actions are wrong.

"'I think M is a bit malnourished' is where I deemed you the a**hole. You are absolutely judging her family, and her family's diet, and you are doing this out of some misguided form of activism. You think you're the hero here saving her from some injustice," one said.

Another suggested the vegan diet could be down to health or dietary issues.

"I had a relative do an elimination diet when she was sick and found not eating meat made her feel a lot better. It wasn't a moral choice to go vegan it was because it made her body feel better. And I'm guessing when that kid goes home having large quantities of milk let alone meat when her systems not use to it she's going to be in pain later."

However, Natalie did receive some support with one person saying M, who is 12, is old enough to make her own decisions.

"My only thoughts are that at 12, her friend is certainly old enough to decide if she wants to be vegan or not. I suspect her choosing not to be would not be well received at home hence her sneaking around."