Emma Raducanu in her match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Tennis star Emma Raducanu, 21, has gushed about her trip to New Zealand in her latest Instagram post.

The Grand Slam winner has been in Auckland for the ASB Classic, where she lost in the semi-finals to Elina Svitolina, who will progress to play Coco Gauff in the Women’s Final today, January 7.

However, despite her loss, Raducanu appears to be in high spirits thanks to her much-enjoyed adventures around Aotearoa.

The English tennis champ posted a series of pictures documenting her travels around New Zealand, featuring snaps of Kohimarama Beach, checking out New Zealand’s natural wonders and enjoying a sea view.

Raducanu captioned the sweet post, “beautiful place, i love it here 👋 NZ 🥲”.

This isn’t the first time the tennis superstar has shared her love of New Zealand on social media.

British tennis star Emma Raducanu shared pictures on Instagram of herself soaking up the sun at the beach in Tawharanui

After limping off of the court at last year’s ASB Classic, she took to Instagram to share some pictures of her visit to New Zealand, which features Raducanu enjoying the sun on Tāwharanui Beach, watching a few sunsets and hanging out with her loved ones.

“A [sad] ending but still going to leave NZ with some fond memories - here’s some from last week’s beach afternoon up north after practice,” she , told her 2.4 million followers.

The 2021 US Open winner is now set to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, which will take place over two weeks from January 14.