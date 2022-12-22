Deanna Woodfield wanted curtian bangs but her hairdresser ended up chopping her whole fringe off. Video / Deanna Woodfield

It’s not going to be a holly jolly Christmas for one Auckland woman.

In a pre-Christmas haircut, Deanna Woodfield told her hairdresser she wanted to switch things up a little bit but instantly regretted the decision.

Speaking to 1News, the 25-year-old said she requested that her Albany-based hairdresser give her “curtain bangs” this time and assumed she would receive a lush new look.

The cut is a style of fringe that artfully drapes around the person’s face like curtains and is frequently seen on celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Kaley Cuoco and Dakota Johnson.

However, it seems the hairdresser was unclear on what curtain bangs actually are and left Woodfield with no fringe at all. She told the national broadcaster: “I should’ve taken a photo with me but I forgot and then she ended up chopping my whole fringe off.”

The woman went on to say: “She chopped my fringe off and immediately I said, ‘No, Stop! That’s not what I wanted’ and I immediately ran out of the shop.”

The woman was visibly upset following her visit to the hairdresser. Photo / TikTok

Woodfield, who works as a studio operator at TVNZ, ran to her car where she proceeded to film her reaction and post it to TikTok.

In the short clip, she is seen covering her forehead, looking visibly upset before telling the camera: “I’ve never had one of those nightmare hairdressing experiences,” she said explaining what she asked for.

She then removes her hand from her forehead and shows the haircut. “What is this!” she cries. “I don’t know what to do.”

She continued to cry and play with her hair saying: “I don’t even know what I’m going to do to fix it.”

The video has since gone viral on the social media app with over 3.9 million views and thousands of comments.

She tried to restyle the fringe but still had a big gap at the front. Photo / TikTok

Many users sympathised with the woman and even offered some solutions about what she could do.

“Babe blow dry with a round cylinder brush,” one woman commented while another said: “Maybe you could go to another hairdresser and get some face-framing layers so that the fringe doesn’t look as blunt against the rest of your long hair (your hair is gorgeous btw!). Also it looks like she styled the bangs really poorly, if you blow dry them properly it’ll look great.”

“Just need to put a curler on them and they swoosh to the side and look great,” a third said.

Woodfield told 1News that the hairdresser did not make her pay for the haircut.