I avoided weight training for years - here’s why I learned to love it

Still, if you’re like me – a cardio-focused exerciser – motivating yourself to lift weights on a consistent basis can be a struggle. Here’s what worked for me:

Work with a trainer to learn the weight room

My background in weight training was sparse. I might have toured the various machines and barbells as part of a new gym membership, maybe had some loose guidance from an old boyfriend, or made a half-hearted attempt at following a “strength training for runners” programme. So, when it was time to get serious, I spent two weeks onboarding at my current gym with a qualified trainer.

This was a game-changer for me, and I can’t recommend it highly enough. I not only learned all the basic lifts and the vernacular that goes with them, but also how to adjust the movements to account for my own limitations, aches and pains. My trainer noted that I have poor ankle mobility, for instance, and showed me how to place small plates under my heels when doing squats, which are key for lower body strength. This allows me to get deeper into my squat for better results.

Spending some time with a qualified trainer also helped me understand where to start, both with weights and programming. I was surprised at some of the numbers I could hit. In the past, with little guidance and know-how, I’d shy away from anything I considered heavy. This “underdosing” of weights meant I wasn’t going to get much in the way of results. I learned how many sets and repetitions to do, how long to wait in between sets, and how to mix up my workouts to keep my body guessing and progressing.

Strength training is essential for maintaining muscle and bone health, particularly as we grow older. It helps prevent injuries, supports longevity, and improves overall well-being. Photo / 123RF

Find a gym where you feel comfortable

Finding the right gym culture is key. Do you want free weights, machines or group strength training classes? Does the place feel welcoming and not intimidating?

For me, it turns out working out in a group environment is key to staying motivated. My gym has six strength training classes a day, all led by a qualified strength and conditioning coach (my coaches are also PTs, so I feel even more comfortable under their watchful eyes). The class sizes are fairly small – limited to 14 people – and my 6am class has become a tight-knit crew of regulars. We encourage one another to make gains and check in when someone misses a class. This accountability plays a big role in my dedication.

It may be that you prefer working out at home using an app like Peloton, or that you like one-on-one personal training in a studio or at homes (which can be pricey). Or you may surprise yourself and join a group of lifters whose goal is to move big weights around. Whatever the case, keep trying different formats and gyms until you find your match. Many gyms offer trial periods to do just that.

Find a programme that helps you improve and stick to it

Early on, one of the barriers that kept me from continual strength training was that I didn’t know where to go or how to progress. I’d learn a bit about some lifts and weights, but I didn’t understand how to keep myself moving forward. That was another benefit for me of the coached classes – they take the thinking away for me. But if you’re not a group exercise person there are other ways to go about it.

If you choose an app for in-home strength training, make sure you pick one that features progressive overload. That means you should be aiming to perpetually and gradually increase your weights. Without that, you will hit a plateau in gains and potentially lose your motivation to stick with it. (The increases shouldn’t be so fast that they cause injury.) Also make sure you have variety in your programme – doing the same routine week after week isn’t as effective as keeping your muscles guessing with something new.

Finding the right training environment makes a huge difference in consistency. Photo / 123RF

Use the experience and expertise of coaches

After you’ve gone through some basic training with a coach to learn your way around the weight room, keep in touch with him or her. They can help you move forward to keep those gains coming.

One trick I learned from my coaches is to record my weights after every workout in my gym’s app. This allows me to set a benchmark for improvement. It also allows me to know how many workouts I’ve done over time, giving me nice round numbers for which to aim. There are many fitness apps on the market that likely allow you to do the same, or you could opt for an old-fashioned pen and journal.

Since starting a consistent weight training programme seven years ago, I’ve seen gains in my body’s durability. I may not avoid every injury, but I’ve significantly reduced the time I spend in my PT’s office. I also feel good about the fact that I’m helping ward off bone loss, am less likely to suffer a devastating fall, and that I don’t need the help of others to achieve common tasks, like placing a suitcase in the overhead bin of an airplane when I travel.

Running will always be my main squeeze when it comes to exercise, but I’ve now become good friends with strength training.