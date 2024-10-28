Bishop, who is also the Sport and Recreation Minister, said it had been a great long weekend.

“A new daughter and the Black Caps win a test series in India for the first time.”

The family lives in the Lower Hutt suburb of Eastbourne where Bishop and Raeburn recently built their dream home.

Chris Bishop with Jenna Raeburn pictured when she was pregnant with Jeremy. Photo / Marty Melville

Bishop announced he and Raeburn were expecting their second child in June.

He posted a photo on Facebook of the couple’s dog Ladyhawke and Jeremy holding a photo of an ultrasound.

“Ladyhawke and Jeremy are pleased to announce some exciting news - a new addition to the Bishop/Raeburn household, coming October 2024!”

When Jeremy was born in June 2022, Bishop found favour on X, formerly Twitter, with a response to accusations he goes “dead silent when a really niggly issue pops up”.

Replying to a post by X user “A bit left A bit right”, the Hutt South-based MP revealed his “silence” was because “my wife was giving birth to my son so forgive me”.

His revelation garnered hundreds of well-wishes including followers telling him “Work must take a back seat, As you experience the new life in your Whanau [sic] ...” and to “Enjoy the cuddles” and “make sure you look after your wife”.











