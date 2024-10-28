Advertisement
Hutt South MP and Government Minister Chris Bishop announces birth of second child

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Chris Bishop with his wife Jenna Raeburn, son Jeremy, daughter Matilda, and dog Ladyhawke. Photo / Supplied

Senior Government Minister and Hutt South MP Chris Bishop has announced the birth of his second child - a baby girl.

Bishop posted on Facebook that Matilda Grace Raeburn Bishop was born on Friday afternoon.

He said his son Jeremy was “delighted to be a big brother” and his wife Jenna Raeburn was “a champion”.

“We are all very happy!”.

Raeburn is general manager of corporate affairs at Wellington Airport.

Bishop, who is also the Sport and Recreation Minister, said it had been a great long weekend.

“A new daughter and the Black Caps win a test series in India for the first time.”

The family lives in the Lower Hutt suburb of Eastbourne where Bishop and Raeburn recently built their dream home.

Chris Bishop with Jenna Raeburn pictured when she was pregnant with Jeremy. Photo / Marty Melville
Bishop announced he and Raeburn were expecting their second child in June.

He posted a photo on Facebook of the couple’s dog Ladyhawke and Jeremy holding a photo of an ultrasound.

“Ladyhawke and Jeremy are pleased to announce some exciting news - a new addition to the Bishop/Raeburn household, coming October 2024!”

When Jeremy was born in June 2022, Bishop found favour on X, formerly Twitter, with a response to accusations he goes “dead silent when a really niggly issue pops up”.

Replying to a post by X user “A bit left A bit right”, the Hutt South-based MP revealed his “silence” was because “my wife was giving birth to my son so forgive me”.

His revelation garnered hundreds of well-wishes including followers telling him “Work must take a back seat, As you experience the new life in your Whanau [sic] ...” and to “Enjoy the cuddles” and “make sure you look after your wife”.




Save

