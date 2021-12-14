National MP Chris Bishop expecting first child

National MP Chris Bishop has announced he and his wife Jenna Raeburn are expecting their first child.
In a post to his public social media pages, Bishop shared a photo of Raeburn, their pets and himself holding a photo of an ultrasound.
"It's our last Christmas as a family of four!" he wrote in the caption on Facebook.
Many of his followers took the opportunity to congratulate the couple including a fellow National MPs.
"Congratulations Chris and Jenna! Wonderful news," Simeon Brown wrote.
Labour MP Barbara Edmonds also commented on the tweet to congratulate the couple.
