Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle is suing the Sussexes for over NZ$100K in damages. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already aired personal details of their life in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare and now, the couple will have to undergo their most revealing interrogation yet thanks to Meghan’s half-sister Samantha and the lawsuit she’s brought in tow.

Meghan requested to halt depositions being taken, however, the judge turned the duchess down. This means the couple will inevitably be questioned and quizzed by Samantha Markle’s lawyers.

Over the next few months, Harry and Meghan will have to shed light on various subjects covered by the Oprah interview, including whether the late Queen Elizabeth II was racist.

However, in the duchess’ favour, a judge has stated that the case might be “ripe for dismissal” prior to the depositions being presented.

Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has made a statement revealing that there may be grounds to throw the case out, following a “preliminary peek” at Meghan’s request to dismiss.

Samantha Markle is seeking US$75,000 ($119,000) in damages over claims that the Sussexes made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and details they divulged in their 2020 biography Finding Freedom.

According to Meghan’s sister, the accusations made by the couple subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

While Samantha’s lawyers have filed 38 questions directed at the couple in the Florida federal court lawsuit, Meghan’s lawyers have refused to respond in hopes that Judge Honeywell rules on their motion to dismiss.

Additionally, the couple asked the judge to cease the discovery process but she declined to do so.

Judge Honeywell wrote in her ruling: “Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay.

“Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety.

Samantha and Meghan have had a difficult relationship for years, which exploded into public view after Meghan's engagement to Harry was announced in 2017. Photo / Supplied

“Thus, defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion.”

This means that Harry and Meghan will have to sit for deposition which will take place some time before July, if the case does advance.

The royal pair are expected to be questioned with regards to statements that Samantha wants answered, including: “Queen Elizabeth was not a racist” and “King Charles is not a racist”.

Samantha revealed that the duchess “has utilided improper stonewalling to resist Mrs. Markle’s discovery efforts in this case” in order to have the case dismissed.

She claimed that Markle had produced “zero documents” following Samantha’s 38 requests for text messages and emails. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly opposed “each and every one of the requests”.

Meghan, via her lawyer, has declined to respond because the questions were “not relevant” to the case.

Additionally, the couple called some of the questions “vague” and therefore refused to answer them.

Their lawyer furthermore declined to even respond to basic biographical requests for a response from Meghan’s sister.

One of the requests is for Meghan to verify that she is not an only child as she so stated in the Oprah interview. This is because she has a half brother, Thomas Jr, as well as a half sister, Samantha.

One of the requests from Samantha states: “Please state whether or not you have ever spoken out in defence of the Plaintiff after seeing the public scrutiny/hatred she has received from your fans”.

Samantha is also challenging a claim that Meghan used to get in and out of her old Ford Explorer through the trunk because the car was so old and battered.

Meghan’s half-sister has asked in the court papers for “any and all documents to evidence that you had a Ford Explorer with non-functioning doors”.







