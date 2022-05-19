The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" style of docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" style of docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

A former senior palace aide has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries decision.

Dickie Arbiter, the former press spokesman for the Queen and Prince Charles, reportedly told Palace Confidential the couple's decision to allow the filming of a Netflix docuseries contradicts their "desire for privacy".

The Daily Mail reported Arbiter said, "It smacks of desperation".

"It's a bit rich, two people who left the UK, walked out of the royal family, because they wanted privacy, they've done nothing else but put themselves up front and a week doesn't go by when there isn't some sort of statement coming out of their PR people.

"The Kardashians do a reality series, the Sussexes do a docu-series. For any good fly-on-the-wall documentary, you need some tension, you need drama, otherwise it's just boring."

Dickie Arbiter, a former press officer at Buckingham Palace, has slammed the former royals. Photo / Getty Images

The former aide went on to say Netflix wants "bang for their buck" and questioned whether the cameras would be following the duke and duchess to the Queen's Jubilee.

Yesterday Page Six revealed the duke and duchess agreed to an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" style of docuseries with the streaming giant.

And while there is no confirmation of when we can expect the series or what it will include, Palace officials are taking drastic measures to ensure the couple does not "hijack or overshadow" any Jubilee events after confirming they would be flying to the UK to attend the historic occasion.

A well-placed source told the Sun: "While the family are delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities."

The source claimed courtiers have made it clear Netflix will not be allowed camera access to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and other royal properties, but crew members would be allowed to shadow the Sussexes in VIP areas at public events.