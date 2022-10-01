How to start saving now on your Christmas shopping

With Christmas around the corner, some smart shopping will save you time and money. Photo / Supplied

Christmas is the time of year when the credit card is busier than the man in the big red suit, but smart shopping will save you time and money during the silly season.

And with current cost of living pressures, budgeting and paying for presents and festive food needn't overload your one-horse sleigh.

It's simply a matter of being organised, sensible, disciplined and thorough in your homework.

Financial adviser James Gerrard recommends starting a Christmas savings account now.

"Set up an automatic transfer from your main bank account to it each week … you'll be surprised how fast it grows," he said. "Some credit card providers offer zero per cent interest deals around Christmas. Make sure you do not overspend or cause bigger debt issues."

Draw up a budget with sub-headings for gifts, food and incidentals such as decorations.

Work out a cash value for each item that is not going to blow your budget, and stick to it.

The big ticket on the December budget invariably will be gifts, so poll your friends and relatives now for their money-saving ideas.

Gerrard suggests re-gifting unused gift cards and presents such as candle gift packs.

Or bring out your creative genius and save money by making your own gifts. After all, it's the thought that counts.

If you're short on inspiration, seek out craft ideas online or at your local hardware stores.

Email Christmas cards to your loved ones through the free e-cards sites or design your own.

And it pays to shop around. The same item may be found much cheaper at a different outlet, even within the same shopping centre.

"One trick is to shop online and not complete the checkout process," Mr Gerrard said.

"If you leave items in the cart, many retailers will chase you and offer you a discount code to complete the transaction.

"Retailers know Christmas is the peak spending season and so you rarely see discounting in the lead-up to Christmas. So prepare early and, if possible, buy gifts in the months leading up to December when discounting still occurs."

Stock up and save on food by keeping an eye out for catalogue specials and swipe your Flybuys or club card to earn points which can be redeemed for further discounts off your shop.

"Purchase long-life or frozen products earlier, allowing your budget to go further on some of our amazing value items in the final weeks before Christmas," Coles ambassador Courtney Roulston said.

Look for tasty specials

Christmas cake has a long shelf life to last beyond the festive season. Photo / Getty Images

Georgie Gross is proving that being the perfect Christmas host requires preparation.

"The rising cost of living and interest rate hikes mean even more planning and budgeting this year," she said.

"The impacts of the Covid pandemic on the supply chain are still being felt far and wide. Without planning you risk missing out or paying a premium, so I am constantly checking for what is on special to save money where I can."

She suggests looking for Christmas cakes, puddings and fruit mince pies available in-store now.

"These popular treats have a long shelf life to last beyond the festive season for customers who would like to purchase early and help spread the cost of Christmas over the coming months, Coles ambassador Courtney Roulston said.

To keep your menu fuss-free, she suggests picking one protein to be the star of your spread.

"Picking one protein means you can concentrate on cooking it perfectly and matching it with a couple of different sides," she said.