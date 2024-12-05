Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to shut down negative food and diet talk during meals

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Food is a popular topic of conversation but not everyone knows how to discuss it in a healthy, inclusive way. Photo / 123rf

Food is a popular topic of conversation but not everyone knows how to discuss it in a healthy, inclusive way. Photo / 123rf

The summer holidays are a time to eat but whether we feel merry depends on how we talk about our bodies and our food. Three experts describe common yet harmful phrases Kiwis can ditch for happier and healthier celebrations.

It’s the season of outdoor BBQs and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle