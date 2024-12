Food is a popular topic of conversation but not everyone knows how to discuss it in a healthy, inclusive way. Photo / 123rf

The summer holidays are a time to eat but whether we feel merry depends on how we talk about our bodies and our food. Three experts describe common yet harmful phrases Kiwis can ditch for happier and healthier celebrations.

It’s the season of outdoor BBQs and beach picnics, al fresco cocktails and long end-of-year lunches.

The sun is out and holidays are close, so why not have one more bite, scoop or drink; you deserve it.

It will also be the season of unceasing chatter about food and, consequentially, our bodies. We’ll accept another slice with an “Oh, I really shouldn’t” or skip dinner because we were “so bad at lunch”.

We’ll praise friends for looking so healthy, slim, or generally fantastic (when we really mean skinny) and gush about ditching dairy or plans to lose 5kg next year.