Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to move your garden when you’re a renter and moving house

By Claire Mummery
4 mins to read
You can move your entire garden, plants and soil, when you relocate as a renter. Photo / 123rf

You can move your entire garden, plants and soil, when you relocate as a renter. Photo / 123rf

When living in a rental property, it can feel disheartening to start your own garden - knowing that when you eventually move on, you will have to leave it behind you…

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle